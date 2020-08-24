One Dead, Over 70 Trapped As Five-Storey Building Collapses In India

One person was killed and dozens feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed late Monday in western India, officials said.

AFP reports that a local legislator has warned that the number could be as high as 200.

The structure comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad — 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Mumbai — said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon, with old and rickety structures buckling under the weight of non-stop rain.

Three rescue teams, armed with specialised equipment and sniffer dogs, had been deployed to the scene of the accident, a statement from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, with Home Minister Amit Shah tweeting that he was “praying for everyone’s safety”.

NDRF spokesman Sachidanand Gawde told reporters that emergency workers had retrieved the body of one victim, while Mahad police said at least 70 people were believed to be trapped under rubble.

“Fifteen injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital,” the police said in a statement.