Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, August 24, 2020

Concise News summary of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, August 24, 2020.

1. The Department of State Services (DSS) has spoken on Sunday’s clash with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members in Enugu State.

Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, who narrated the incident in a statement Sunday night, said a patrol team was attacked in the Emene area by IPOB members.

2. Former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has spoken on the speculation that he would run for the presidency in 2023 with former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Dogara said 2023 is still years away, and therefore, it is unnecessary, distracting and insensitive to start making unfounded declarations at this time when all hands ought to be on deck in tackling the challenges of the nationhood.

3. Nigeria has recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths, according to statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday night.

According to the statistics, Nigeria also recorded 322 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

4. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) has warned the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing him not to end sittings without hearing from him.

Magu’s reaction followed the news that the panel has recommended his sack and prosecution to President Muhammadu Buhari.

5. Amnesty International on Sunday said Nigerian authorities have left rural communities at the mercy of rampaging bandits.

AI said gunmen killed at least 1,126 people, and kidnapped at least 380 in the northern part of the country between January and July.

6. Former Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi, has condemmed the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for withdrawing invitation sent to Kaduna State governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai, to be one of the speakers during its forthcoming conference.

Sanusi, who made this disclosure while speaking with reporters, shortly after meeting with El-rufai at government house, Kaduna, on Sunday, said, rather than withdraw el-Rufai’s invitation, the lawyers should have rubbed minds with him to identify areas that need to be addressed for the purpose of governance.

7. As the re-election of the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina draws closer, Nigeria has increased its shares in ownership of the Bank.

Nigeria, according to a report by Bloomberg now owns 16.8% of the shares of the Bank, from 13% prior to this new acquisition.

8. Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the controversies generated over the disinvitation of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Fani-Kayode, who is also a lawyer, noted that the Governor’s withdrawal as one of the guest speakers at the NBA annual general conference, is now being given religious colouration.

9. The prime suspect in the series of killings that took place in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Sunday Shodipe, has been rearrested.

Public Relations Officer (PPO), of the state police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development, saying the suspect is currently in custody.

10. Bayern Munich have won this year’s Champions League, following a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night.

Bayern scored early in the second half, with Kingsley Coman heading in Joshua Kimmich’s fantastic cross.