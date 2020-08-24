Man Utd Discussing New Contract For Pogba, Agent Raiola Says

Mino Raiola told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport that Pogba, 27, “is still at the heart of an important technical project”.

Raiola added that he was discussing “with no stress” the renewal to Pogba’s contract at United, which currently expires next summer.

“Manchester United have never wanted to open negotiations to sell him in these last few years,” he said.

In the same interview, Raiola said that he does not “have an agreement yet” to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s spell at AC Milan.

“It is not a question of money, but of style, of conviction, of many things,” he said, adding that he was “optimistic” a deal would be done.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 39 in October, helped rejuvenate Milan in the second half of last season.

Italian media report that he could sign for another year with a salary of six million euros ($7.07 million).

(AFP)