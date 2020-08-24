Lagos Commissioner Of Health, Akin Abayomi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner of Health in Lagos State has tested positive for COVID-19
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement issued.
He also revealed that Akin Abayomi who is asymptomatic is adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State.
He said, “Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.
Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.
However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.
Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”
