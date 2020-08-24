Ibadan Serial Killer Narrates How He Escaped From Police Station

The suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has narrated how he escaped from the Mokola Police Station where he was kept after arrest.

Shodipe said that he escaped after he was allowed to go take his bath.

“The new female DPO asked officer Funsho to allow me take my bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape when I am taking my bath.

“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence. The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm”, he said.

Shodipe was re-arrested at Iwo Road by a team which had worked with the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Makinde, Fatai Owoseni in Akure.

He was seen buying Indian hemp before he was arrested.