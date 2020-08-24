FG Working With Stakeholders For Safe Reopening Of Schools – Nwajiuba

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has said that the Federal Ministry of Education is working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.

Recall that many students have been affected by the lockdown of schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, Nwajiuba urged all “students who have actually exercised a lot of patience along with their parents … I urge you to bear with us a little bit more.”

He added that, “The rioting needs to stop; there is nothing to riot about,” the minister stated during Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.”

Nwajiuba disclosed that there have been moves to safely reopen schools, noting that the guidelines for such have been given to higher institutions, with a number of them already expressing their commitment to adhere to the protocols.

He expressed confidence that relevant authorities would soon give a nod to the resumption of classes.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government is also in negotiation with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), reiterating that every player in the education sector is engaged on the reopening of schools.

