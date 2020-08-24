El-rufai: Don’t Allow Controversy Take Religious Turn – Sanusi Tells NBA

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has advised the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, against allowing the withdrawal of an invitation to Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna to become a religious issue.

Sanusi made this known when he paid a visit to the governor in Kaduna State on Sunday.

In his words: ‎”I am aware that the vast majority of NBA members do not agree with those things. You know if you have an opinion, people will either agree with you or disagree with you but a man ‎who has an opinion that can be agreed with or disagreed with is always better than a man who has no opinion at all.

“Nasir always has opinions. He knows what his positions are on things. He says that position very clearly. People will like it, some people will not like it and that is what some people call controversial and being controversial is actually having an opinion.

‎”To be honest I do not want to join issues because we have already heard the views of Nigerians and the response. Everybody has a right to a fair hearing, and most importantly for me, if you feel that the Governor of Kaduna State is not doing right you should invite him to your covers and ask him to explain what he is doing.

“Tell him what you think is doing wrong and you will learn something from him and he will learn something from you. That is the best way to handle issues like this. But again, I have seen the response from different branches of NBA and I hope this matter will not be turned to ethnicity and religious matter. It should be a matter of principle.”

The former monarch appreciated the state for appointing him as the Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU), and Vice-Chairman of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

He pointed out that the state has overtaken others as the destination for Investigations.

“I am always ready to offer advice and counsel and to receive same. As you know, I will be going to Oxford in October for a year, following your footsteps, to publish a few books,’’ he said.

Sanusi appreciated the people of Kaduna for giving him a warm welcome.

‘’I was overwhelmed by the reception that I received. I did not expect the crowd that I got. The people of Kaduna walked from the Air Force base to Government House and they are still there waiting to escort me to my residence.

“I am looking forward to fruitful seven days in Kaduna, meeting friends and relatives, and also meeting officials of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency as it is more or less a working visit,’’ he added.

El-rufai on his own part appreciated the fact that Sanusi chose Kaduna State as the first place to visit since he relocated to Lagos.

He also appreciated that Sanusi and his global network is part of the state’s investment agency.