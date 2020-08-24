Akwa Ibom: No Cultist Will Succeed Me In 2023 – Udom Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said that he will not allow any cultist to succeed him come 2023.

Emmanuel made this known during an interactive session with Akwa Ibom people.

He also advised parents to warn their children against cultism saying it has nothing to offer.

He said, “for peace to reign and for Christ to have control, I am not interested in third term through a surrogate, the only thing you can help to do is to ensure that no cultist is allowed to emerge Governor of the state.

“The only way to ensure peace is to make a way to eradicate cultism if you want to ensure peace, we look up to God, then we embrace peace.

“Some cult groups are clashing in some parts of the state and we have tried to make sure we crush them. we will stop at nothing in ensuring we crush them. it is not out intention to deploy soldiers to volatile areas and you are forcing us to do so.

“Please let parents talk to their children, they gain nothing from cultism. it can’t be because of one man the whole village would run away. it is time to go their right way. most armed robbers and kidnappers are cultists and we will crush them.”