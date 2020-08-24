22-Year Old Arraigned For Burglary, Theft Of Clothes Worth N150,000

A 22-year-old man, Oluwaseun Aliu, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for burgling a shop to steal clothes worth N150,000, on Monday.

The defendant, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking in and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and others, still at large, committed the offences on May 16 at Amikanle, Alagbado, Lagos,

Ogunleye said that the defendant broke into the shop, belonging to one Mrs Temitope Ojo and stole her goods.

“The defendant burgled the shop of the complainant and carted away her goods.

“The complainant got an information from a neighbour that the defendant was among the people who burgled her shop.

“He was arrested and handed over to the Police,’’ he told the court.

The alleged offences, Ogunleye said, contravene sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while section 309 attracts seven years for breaking in.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs E. Kubeinje released him on bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The magistrate fixed further hearing for Sept. 15. (NAN)