UCL: Mbappe Talks Tough Ahead Of Final Against Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe has said that he’s ready to lead Paris At Germain, PSG, to victory against Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday.

PSG qualified by beating German side RB Leipzig to face another Germain side in the final who qualified by beating French side Lyon.

“This is exactly why I came here. I always said that I wanted to go down in my country’s history. Tomorrow is another chance to do that,” he said a day before the final against Bayern Munich

“When I arrived in 2017, we had had several disappointments but now we are in the final and that shows that we didn’t give up, I didn’t give up, and it would be a fantastic reward to win with a French club,” added Mbappe.

“That was my mission when I signed here. To win tomorrow (Sunday) would be incredible, it would be a great achievement.”

PSG has won seven of the last eight titles in France only losing that of 2017 to Monaco which was led by Mbappe.

“Are PSG a big club in Europe? I think tomorrow is a good opportunity for us to enter into that circle by winning the Champions League,” Mbappe said.

“But we will leave other people to do the talking. We know our qualities and how important this club is in the eyes of the world, how much it has grown.

“We are focused on tomorrow, but if we win then we can debate that afterward.”