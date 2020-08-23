Stella Immanuel Hires Lawyers To Fight Queries From Medical Boards

Stella Immanuel, the US-based medical doctor who says hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19 has hired lawyers to help her fight queries from medical boards.

Last month, Stella Immanuel took the world by storm when she claim that she cured over 300 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zythromax and zinc.

Her claim was against an advise by experts that the drug is dangerous to health.

Since her claim was made public at the steps of the Supreme Court alongside others who say they are Frontline Doctors, Stella Immanuel has been queried by the Texas Medical Board and the Louisiana Medical Board.

According to her, “since our visit to the steps of the supreme court, Texas Medical Board, Louisiana Medical Board and Houston Health department have all open queries against me.

“I have had to hire legal counsel to fight back so they don’t shut me down. Many patients and those I’ve inspired will be marginalized if I were to shut down.

“People have been asking how they can help. If you fell led to support please donate and share with your friends to donate. The battle is fierce but I know America will win in the end. Good will win.”

She later gave an update on the queries from the medical boards.

She said: “Thank you, to all those who donated. Texas Medical Board has resolved the matter. Waiting for Louisiana medical board. So Far we have about $2,800 left from the money and I will donate it to the church. For now we are not needing any more money for legal funds. God bless.”