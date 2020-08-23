Ronaldo Reveals Why Messi Will Not Leave Barcelona

Brazil Football legend, Ronaldo De Lima has said that it is unlikely that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona.

Speculations have it that some officials of the club’s board want the Argentine to leave.

Messi has also told new manager Ronald Koeman that he doesn’t see his future with Barcelona.

However, Ronaldo believes the 32-year old will remain at the club especially due to the financial crisis suffered by many clubs in Europe and brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona, especially with the financial crisis in Europe.

“Messi has a very intense relationship with Barcelona, I do not think he will stop being in love with the team. He’s upset, of course, with how they were defeated in the Champions League.

“Messi needs his team-mates to help him, as they do, and Barcelona will have to think of something different for the next seasons. Letting your main player leave is not the solution,” Goal quoted him.