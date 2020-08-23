Nigerian Youths Are Not Passionate About Serious Things – Frank Edoho

Popular TV show host, Frank Edoho has said that Nigerian youths are not passionate about serious things.

In a tweet he shared, Frank Edoho who is popular for hosting Who wants to be a millionaire gave examples of the kind of things the youths are passionate about.

He wrote on his Twitter account; ”Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Koddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli”.

”But when it’s time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira – deafening silence. Una no ready (You all aren’t ready)”.