Ipob, Police Clash Leave Two People Feared Dead In Enugu

At least two people have reportedly died in Enugu State on Sunday when policemen clashed with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.
According to reports from The PUNCH, many members of the IPOB were also injured.
An eyewitness said over 10 IPOB members were arrested.
More to come…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.