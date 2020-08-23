Fire Outbreak Destroys 30 Shops, Kiosks In Lagos Market

A fire outbreak has destroyed at least 30 shops and kiosks at the Adeniji Adele market in Lagos State on Sunday, the Lagos State Emergency Agency said.

According to The Punch, 16 kiosks and 14 shops were affected in the fire outbreak was caused by electrical malfunctions from an unidentified shop.

The spokesperson for LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said properties worth millions of naira were salvaged by firefighters.

He said, “Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, it was revealed that the inferno emanated from an unknown shop as a result of Electrical/Power surge thereby escalating to other shops on the array line.

“A total number of 16 kiosks and 14 shops were affected by the inferno whilst the rest of the shops were salvaged.

“Properties and goods were salvaged by the Emergency Responders (Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigeria Police, and the LASEMA Response Team) as efforts were made to put out the inferno completely.”