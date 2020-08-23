FG Gyrating, Scared Since I Dropped Bomb On CAMA – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has said that the Federal Government has been gyrating and scared since he dropped a bomb exposing the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA.

The clergyman had spoken against law which gives a minister the power to appoint an interim committee over a church or organization where misappropriation is believed to have taken place.

Delivering a sermon days after kicking against the law signed by President Buhari, Oyedepo said that the atmosphere has been charged since his explosive words.

Concise News confirms that the World Council of Bishops, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, pastors and politicians have spoken against the bill since his outburst.

Speaking at his church in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo said: “The atmosphere was so charged with all kinds of information. Just try to browse and then your entire body system chemistry begins to change by an information that is not relevant to you; you are the one that went for it. It’s not relevant to you.

“My story may look primitive, but I won’t stop sharing it: I bought the last Newspaper in 1993. I am not a Media Specialist. During this COVID-19 propaganda by a lot of international media, I tried to follow through, I told my son, “never, again will I watch this stupid thing.”

”I said: my spirit man was choking by the volume of their lies. I shut it down. I am hearing purely from God at all time. If I say something sir, I am saying it by the Spirit of God.

”You know the bomb I threw last Sunday: He (God) gave it to me. They were gyrating, vibrating. You know that’s as my custom is: God tells me something, how you look is irrelevant; I will throw it ‘GBAM!’ YOU DON’T COVER YOUR HEAD, WHATEVER HAPPENS TO YOU; THAT’S ALL,” he said.

According to him, “everybody just got awake! Everybody just got awake because if everybody goes asleep when the robber comes, he will mess up the family. Somebody must be awake to wake up the other, “some strangers are here.”

”Then you stand up: “Who are you? Where are you going?” and then they are scared out.

I am awake in the Spirit. In the name of Jesus, no devil takes your life for a ride anymore.”