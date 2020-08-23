EVACUATION: 252 Stranded Nigerians Return From UAE

At least 252 Stranded Nigerians returned to the country via an evacuation flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this known on its official handle.

According to the commission, the evacuees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via an Emirates Airline flight.

“Out of this number,” NIDCOM said, “180 of them had their tickets paid for by the UAE govt, for those who claimed they couldn’t afford a return ticket.

“In total, 18 flights have so far evacuated 4,984 Nigerians from Dubai. Out of which the UAE government paid for 517 Nigerians on 3 Fly Dubai flights and 380 Nigerians on Emirates Airline.”

“An additional 174 Nigerians are to leave Dubai on 25th August aboard Fly Dubai paid for by the UAE government.”

“This will bring the total number of Nigerians evacuated gratis by Dubai authorities to 1,071.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING NEWS<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<br><br>252 Stranded Nigerians in Dubai, United Arab Emirates arrived Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos today Saturday 22nd August 2020 via Emirates Airline.<br><br>The flight departed Dubai at 10:20am (7:20am local time) and arrived Lagos at about 3pm<br>1/4 <a href=”https://t.co/c7ioyhaSkq”>pic.twitter.com/c7ioyhaSkq</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1297235812153778176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 22, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js