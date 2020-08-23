BBNaija: Wathoni Says Brighto Is A Good Kisser, Dorothy Shows Interest

BBNaija lockdown housemate Wathoni has revealed that Brighto is a good kisser but afraid that she might lose him to busty Dorothy.

She confirmed this while they were under the sheet on Friday night.

Wathoni also revealed that she’s tired of being in a love triangle like she was with Kiddwaya and Prince.

She also expressed worries about a growing relationship between Brighto and Dorothy.

Wathoni said, “Last night was the first night we kissed and he is actually a good kisser. Right now I don’t want to be in any triangle, I have been in a triangle with Prince, Kiddwaya, now Dorathy, wow I am tired”.

Wathoni was confronted on Saturday night by Dorothy about the affair between her and Brighto.

According to her, she wanted to be sure about both of them because she doesn’t want to be in her way.

Dorathy said: “There’s just something about Brighto that I like but it’s not feelings.

“I need to know if you’re trying to get his full attention so I’ll back out because I’m not trying to stay in your way.

“Brighto is smart, so I don’t know. I’m talking to you because I don’t want to have a problem with you

“I respect our friendship more than the lust I have with Brighto.”