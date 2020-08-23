Barcelona’s New Signing, Pjanic, Contracts COVID-19

Barcelona have confirmed that their new signing, Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will travel to Barcelona in 15 days.

The club made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Sunday night, adding that the 30-year-old is feeling well and self-isolating.

“Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home.

“The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team,” the club’s statement read.

Pjanic will miss the start of Barcelona’s pre-season. The first-team are due back on August 30 for PCR testing before pre-season begins on August 31.