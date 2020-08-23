Aisha Buhari Wants End To Medical Trips Abroad, Confirms Escaping Plane Crash

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has given an advise on how the country can reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.

Aisha Buhari stated this when she arrived from the UAE where she went for medical treatment.

Aisha said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE). I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.”

The First Lady and her daughter Hanan were almost involved in a plane crash on their way from Dubai.

She confirmed the incident saying: “On our way back, the Nigerian Air force Flight encountered violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Air force for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.”