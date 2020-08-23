Adamawa CAN Chairman, Mamza, Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State, and the Bishop Catholic Dioceses of Yola Most Reverend Stephen Mamza has contracted COVID-19.



Samples from the Catholic Bishop, who is also a member of the Adamawa State Containment Committee for COVID-19, taken after he took ill for testing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control returned positive for COVID-19.

Mamza, who has since gone into isolation after confirmation by NCDC urged the people of Adamawa to take all preventive protocols seriously in order to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

He told the people not to see COVID-19 as a death sentence while urging prayers for himself and all others who have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said, “One lesson I want people to appreciate and understand is that everybody has to make himself available for testing if need be. Testing positive for COVID-19 is not a death sentence.”

He said in compliance with COVID 19 protocols, he had gone into self-isolation and also started receiving treatment.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed the Adamawa State CAN Chairman and Catholic

Bishop of Yola, Most Reverend Stephen Dami Mamza, positive for COVID-19. While noting that testing positive for the virus was not a death sentence, the Bishop urged people to pray for him and all who tested positive,” a statement from the CAN chairman added.