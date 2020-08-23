Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the September 19 governorship election in Edo, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, set aside his campaign duties as he returned to the pulpit on Sunday morning.

Ize-Iyamu, who is a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), preached at the Divine Pavilion Parish, Uselu Quarters, Benin City.

He delivered a sermon with the theme ‘Higher Ground’.

Ize-Iyamu shared with the congregation the power of an optimistic approach to life, even amid great turbulence.

He also laid emphasis on the importance of diligence and hard work in their endeavors to achieve success and move to higher ground.

He took them on a biblical journey into the book of Proverbs 22:29, which says “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.”

Ize-Iyamu also encouraged humility and compassion in daily interaction with others, irrespective of position or status.

He said: “In Ephesians 4:2, we are advised to be completely humble and gentle, patient, and to bear with one another in love and understanding. PM News