Dillian Whyte has said that he lost to Alexander Povetkin on Saturday because he got carried away “bossing” the Russian during the bout.

Whyte controlled the game until the fifth round when Povetkin landed an uppercut which knocked him out.

The British boxer is now calling for a rematch and has asked his promoter Eddie Hearn to organize one.

He said: “Can we get the rematch in December?

“Okay cool. I’m good, I’m good, it’s one of them things where he just landed.

“I was bossing it.

“It is what it is. Rematch, it’s all good. That’s what heavyweight boxing is about.”

Hearn told Sky Sports Boxing: “The first thing Dillian said was ‘Get me that rematch, get me that rematch.

“Povetkin is mandatory now, but the only person who would get called to negotiate fighting the winner of Fury-Wilder was Dillian Whyte.

“We’ll exercise that rematch clause. We’ll look to make that before the end of the year and it’s a huge fight.”