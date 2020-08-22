Women With Children For My Husband Should Bring DNA Prove – Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has said that the women who claim to have children for her husband have not come out with a DNA prove of their claim.

Lizzy Anjorin who just got married had rumours floating around which claim that her husband has children with multiple women.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Lizzy Anjorin revealed that her husband is not bother about the rumours.

“There is no pressure on my husband. Truthfully, the worst thing that anyone can do to a person has been done to me. Some people can’t survive what I have gone through. If my husband was a new person to me, there is a high tendency that he would have been tired. Thank God I married my best friend. Those ladies that have claimed that my husband is theirs have not reached out to us and none of them has brought the children to us. I have challenged them openly as well. All these people saying these things are only taking advantage of my husband because he is a nice man. Everyone should bring their child forward for a DNA test. We both had children before we got married but he was never married to anyone. My husband is not a small boy, moreover, my first daughter is older than his.

“In the past, some people have said my mouth is too sharp, but shame on them. I’m a very playful person and a woman that every man would want to have. I’m very open with my husband and I love people. People judge from afar but at times, it is good to get close to people before you do that. Some ‘quiet ladies’ have dealt with their husband mercilessly but people like us can’t hurt anyone.”