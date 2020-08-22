Why Nigerians Should Be Allowed To Bear Arms – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to the Nigerian government to allow law abiding citizens to have access to arms to defend themselves.

Ortom who made this known during a press briefing in Abuja said that such is needed now due to the level of insecurity in the country.

According to him, his call is a patriotic one and in time with current realities in the country.

The governor said, “Right now, the policy (on licensing) we have is at the local government and state levels where Dane guns and double-barrelled guns are licensed; there is no way even pump action can stand AK 47.

“If the bandits, terrorists and criminals know that where they are visiting to attack or destroy property and steal, the people around there have sophisticated weapons like they have, they will caution themselves.

“What we are saying is that kidnappers, armed robbers and terrorists, none of them carry Dane guns, double-barrelled or pump action, they carry sophisticated weapons like AK 47; we can’t just fold our arms.

“For me, the call is a patriotic call. What I’m calling for is an upgrade of our laws based on the sophistication of crime. In the ’60s and ’70s, we never had criminals having AK 47 rifles and killing people like we have in the country today. I will write to the Presidency so that it will pass through the process of legislation.”