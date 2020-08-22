Teenager Caught With 14 Used Female Pants In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 16-year-old boy, Adeniyi Muhammed, for allegedly stealing 14 used female pants.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report by one of his victims, Amudalat Opaleye.

The PPRO said Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street in the Ayetoro area of the state, lodged a complaint at the Ayetoro Police Station on Tuesday that the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pants but was caught while trying to sneak out of the room.

According to Oyeyemi, upon the report, the DPO of the station, Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“A search warrant was executed in his dwelling house and another 14 used woman pants were recovered there,” the police spokesperson noted, adding, “the suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him. Effort is on top gear to get his so-called accomplice arrested.”

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.