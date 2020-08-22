Super Eagles Defender, Ebuehi, Joins FC Twente From Benfica

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has been shipped off to Dutch Eredivisie side Twente on a season-long loan from Portuguese club Benfica.

Twente announced the signing of Ebuehi on Friday, with an option of signing him permanently and the former ADO Den Haag defender is looking forward to making his contribution to the club.

“It feels great to be here at FC Twente. The conversations I had with the club were very positive and I am looking forward to playing here,” Ebuehi told the club’s website.

“In the past, I played against FC Twente with ADO. Twente are a big club and I want to prove myself here, but of course, also help the club.”

Benfica Technical Director Jan Steuer hopes the Nigeria international will add value to the team, given his experience at ADO Den Haag.

“It is great that we can add Tyronne Ebuehi to our selection. In his time at ADO Den Haag, Tyronne has shown to be a talented player,” Steuer said.

“It is not without reason that he was selected for the national team of Nigeria and played at the 2018 World Cup.

“In his first year with Benfica, Tyronne had a difficult season due to an injury, but last year he made his appearance for Benfica B. He is top fit and will hopefully be able to fully join our selection soon. ”

Ebuehi has eight appearances for Nigeria since he made his debut against Togo in a friendly in June 2017.

He will hope to feature consistently for Twente to boost his chances of being recalled for national team assignments.