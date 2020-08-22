Minister Gives Update On Commencement Of N-Power Batch C

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farooq has said that the Batch C of the N-Power programme will soon commence.

Speaking in Abuja at the first anniversary of her ministry, Farooq said, “We have successfully exited the 500,000 Batch A and B beneficiaries and closed registration for Batch C with a total of 5,042,001 registrations received.”

She also said that 109, 823 beneficiaries of the Batch A and B of N-Power have set up their own businesses.

On Batch C Minister revealed that only the qualified candidates will be selected for the job.

“As we move to the selection stage, the Ministry will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled,” Farouq said.

She also revealed that the National Senior Citizens Centre will soon take off and that work is currently ongoing to establish the National Disability Commission.