Man United’s Maguire Released After Assault Hearing

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released from Greek police custody Saturday, pending a hearing on assault charges on the island of Mykonos.



Local TV footage showed Maguire leaving a courthouse on neighbouring Syros island, apparently accompanied by members of his legal team, and boarding a dark minivan.

His lawyer Constantinos Darivas had earlier told Greek sports website gazzetta.gr that the England center-back had denied the charges, and was in “fine condition” despite spending two nights in detention since his Thursday night arrest.

Greek TV channel Mega said Maguire’s father had flown to Greece to be at his son’s side.

The case is being heard on the island of Syros, the administrative hub of the Cycladic island group that includes Mykonos.

The local prosecutor is expected to set a date for the hearing.

The £80 million (88 million euros) defender was arrested late Thursday after what Greek police described as an “altercation” between two groups of British tourists on Mykonos.

