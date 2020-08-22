It Is A Failure That PSG Has Never Won The Champions League – Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has said that it is a failure that Paris St Germain, PSG, has never won the UEFA Champions League.

According to the Portuguese, the investment made by the French side over the past few years means they ought to have won the UCL.

PSG are currently in the final of the 2019/2020 Champions League and will face Bayern Munich.

“I think it is a failure that they didn’t win it in the two seasons before because for five or six years the investment is crazy, the list of top players that is there is incredible,” Mourinho – a two-time Champions League winner – said in an interview with DAZN.

“For how many seasons Thiago Silva is there, Marquinhos is there, and then all the big guys, Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], [Edinson] Cavani, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

“It’s, of course, their dream and for the first time they arrive in this kind of situation and this is the kind of game where these guys normally flourish, even if I think that as a team they are nothing from another world, these are players from another world.”