COVID-19 To Last For Less Than Two Years – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has projected that the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) could last for less than two years.
WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said with modern technology and international cooperation, COVID-19 battle could be won in less than two years.
Ghebreyesus disclosed this on Friday while addressing a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, NAN reports.
He said while COVID-19 can spread more easily because the world is far more interconnected than it was 100 years ago, modern technology has given humanity the tools to fight the virus more effectively than the Spanish flu.
“Hoping we can have additional tools like a vaccine, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu.
“So we hope to finish this pandemic in less than two years,” he said.
