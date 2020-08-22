Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has debunked a rumour which says that Yoruba veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe is dead.

Yomi Fabiyi revealed that he just had a phone conversation with Baba Suwe and can confirm that he’s hale and hearty.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Yomi Fabiyi advised those behind the rumour to desist from such.

“I want to use this medium to dispel the rumour circulating. It is pretty unfortunate that I have to still come out and do this again. I don’t really understand what perpetrators of such falsehood on social media gain by doing that,” he said.

“It is not right, knowing fully well the status of the person in question. Please desist from doing such. Baba Suwe is alive, hale and hearty. Please stop doing this nonsense. I just spoke with him less than two minutes ago, and he is doing fine. He asked me to pray for you and to stop such act”, he said.