Aisha Buhari And Daughter Escape Plane Crash On Way From Dubai

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari and her daughter Hanan have reportedly escaped a plane crash.

Aisha Buhari and Hanan were on their way back to Nigeria from Dubai when the private jet they boarded lost control in the air.

The jet with registration number GIV N52MK belongs to her in-law Mohammed Indimi.

The jet lost control while about an hour away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The First Lady and others on board had to be examined medically after they alighted from the jet.

