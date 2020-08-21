WAEC Denies Claim Of Leaked WASSCE Papers, Reveals What Happened

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, has denied claims that its papers for this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, got leaked.

WASSCE which started on August 17 is said to have had some of its papers leaked to the public.

Clearing the air, Demainus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, denied the allegation in a statement seen below.

“There has been no leakage of any paper, whatsoever. Some have even gone ahead to misquote the head of the National Office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan, as confirming the same.

“This is far from the truth and we take very strong exception to it.

“The council’s monitoring/investigations have revealed that some unscrupulous and unpatriotic supervisors/invigilators, and in some cases, candidates, snap the question papers (while the examination is in progress) and forward to their outside collaborators who in turn, provide solutions to the questions which they send to their subscribers via criminally-inclined websites, SMS and WhatsApp, even as this is against our regulation of: use of cell phones in the examination hall is not allowed,” the statement read.