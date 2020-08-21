NDDC Is An ATM People Withdrew Money For Election Campaign – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is an ATM where people withdraw money for election campaign.
Akpabio and heads of the NDDC are currently being probed by a National Assembly committee over the misappropriation of funds of the agency.
The Minister stated that during his time as governor of Akwa Ibom State, he knew that there was something wrong with the agency.
“As a governor I knew that there was something wrong with the NDDC, but I didn’t really know what it was till I was appointed minister. That was when I discovered that the NDDC was like a cesspool for corruption, it is like an ATM for people to come and collect money to contest the next election,” Akpabio was quoted to have said.
