NBA Election Flawed But Will Not Be Cancelled – BoT

The Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has said that the recent election which produced Olumide Akpata as president is flawed.

Dele Adesina (SAN) who contested in the election had called for its cancellation in a letter written to the BoT. According to him, the election was rigged to favour Akpata.

However, the BoT led by Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) have said that his petition and that from the ECNBA (Election Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association) have been reviewed.

However, the BiT advised that the election should not be cancelled.

“The Trustees have given careful consideration and deeply reflected on your petition and all the responses, in particular that of ECNBA (Election Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association).

“We note that the elections were not perfect. We reviewed your petition and note that it raises serious issues. Nonetheless, our advice will be the overall interest of the Bar should be paramount on the mind of every Nigerian lawyer and to that extent, we urge that all lawyers and no less the candidates be mindful of the need to promote a cohesive. united and strong Bar.

“We regret that we are unable to advise that the election should be cancelled in the overall interest of the Bar,” the BoT stated.