Mali: Ex-President Kekita Face Deportation To Senegal – Mutineers

The detained ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali is on the verge of deportation to Senegal, mutineers are reportedly discussing the possibility.

“There are talks with Senegal on his (Keita’s) deportation”, a Malian military source told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, soldiers seized senior military and government officials.

Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, and others are in custody.

The mutiny leaders have established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP).

The transitional body will be in charge of governance and work out modalities for elections.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is trying to restore constitutional order in the country.

ECOWAS leaders want the reinstatement of Keita as Mali President.