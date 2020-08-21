Five Dead, Others Left Injured In Ogun Road Accident

At least persons were on Thursday killed, while others sustained injuries in a road crash on the Sagamu Interchange end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident.
He said the crash involved three vehicles: a Mazda space bus, a tanker and a truck, blaming the accident on reckless driving and wrongful overtaking.
“We learnt from the eye witness account that the Space Bus and tanker were inbound Ibadan from Lagos along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the diversion axis after Sagamu interchange when in an attempt to overtake a truck in front of it had a head-on collision with another truck coming from Ibadan,” he said.
“Five people died on the spot including the driver, two injured while another one was rescued.”
While the tanker driver was said to have fled the accident scene, the driver of the truck is recuperating at a private hospital in Sagamu.
Akinbiyi condoled with the families of the deceased, admonishing motorists to avoid reckless and wrongful overtaken at diversion and construction zones and maintain the 50kph speed limit.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.