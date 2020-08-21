Femi Fani-Kayode Gives Reasons Why He’s A Fan Of Aisha Buhari

Former Minister of Aviation and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has given reasons why he’s a fan of the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

In a series of tweets, Femi Fani-Kayode described the First Lady who has been having issues with the cabal in the presidential villa as the “light of the Villa”.

He made this known in reaction to news of the return of Aisha Buhari to Nigeria from Dubai.

He also used the opportunity to douse the expectation that he’s planning on defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, a party which he is a staunch critic of.

“Welcome back home to our amiable First Lady, Aisha Buhari. I repeat, you are the light of the Villa. You are unstoppable and God is with you. Stand strong!

“To those who believe that this means I am going to APC, I say get a life and stop letting your imagination run wild. It means nothing of the sort.

“I have always been a fan of Aisha Buhari even though I am the resistance and I am opposed to her husband’s Government.

“Our First Lady came back home safely and soundly and in good health after going to Dubai and some say we shouldn’t wish her well and thank God for sparing her life and bringing her back safely simply because we are in the opposition? Some people can be so petty and wicked! May God help us,” he tweeted.