Edo Elections: I Will Go To Court If I Lose, Says Ize-Iyamu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State governorship elections, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that he will go to court if he loses.

Ize-Iyamu previously contested in 2016 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, who was then the APC candidate and now the PDP’s flagbearer.

Ize-Iyamu, speaking to journalists on Thursday, said that he is not desperate and will not incite violence.

“A man who genuinely wants to serve cannot be desperate. It is not compulsory that I should be the governor.

“If God wills, I will win. I assure you that if I lose the election, the worst that can happen is that I will go to court but I won’t resort to violence. We have warned our supporters against violence,” he said.