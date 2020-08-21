Edo Election Will Put A Final End To Political Godfatherism – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the coming governorship election in the state will put an end to political godfatherism.

Obaseki who is seeking a second term in the September 19 election made this known while touring he 10 wards in Esan North East Local Government Area.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, revealed that the election will show that Nigeria doesn’t belong to a few people.

“We will not sleep. We are doing everything possible to ensure that you vote and votes count.

“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people.

“In this election, we will not only vote, but, we must defend our votes”, he said.