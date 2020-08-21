Chelsea In Advanced Talks To Sign PSG captain Thiago Silva

Premier League side, Chelsea, are reportedly in talks to sign departing PSG captain Thiago Silva according to reports from Tribal Football.

Chelsea are in advanced talks to secure a deal for 35-year-old defender Thiago Silva as Frank Lampard looks to solve his defensive woes ahead of the new season, says the Athletic.

The Brazilian is preparing to make his farewell appearance for the French champions in Sunday’s Champions League final and with no immediate plans to retire, he has been shopped around for his next move.

While there was interest in a return to Italy, Chelsea have been in ‘advanced talks for several days’ although the report adds a deal ‘is not regarded as close’ due to issues around contract length.