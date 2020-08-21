CAMA Is The Greatest Threat To Christendom – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has joined the voices kicking against the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020.
The law signed by President Buhari on August 7, 2020, gives a minister and a supervisor power to appoint an interim committee over an organization which includes churches where misappropriation of funds have been noticed.
CAMA has been condemned by the World Council of Bishops, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and also Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church.
Reacting to the law, Femi Fani-Kayode described it as the greatest threat to Christendom.
He tweeted: “Though the legislation known as CAMA represents the greatest threat to Christendom in our history, those behind it fail to appreciate that the gates of hell SHALL NOT prevail against the Church. No matter what they do, Jesus remains Lord and the gospel shall continue to flourish.”
