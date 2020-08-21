British High Commission Announces Reopening For Visa Application

The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced that it centers for visa application have been reopened.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement issued on its official Twitter handle.

Visa will be available for those going to the UK for work, school or to join their family

Also, those whose 30-day travel visa has expired can request for a new one free of charge.

“As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year.

“This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.’

“To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their Visa Application Centre in Nigeria without an appointment,” the statement read.