Boko Haram: Troops Receive 106 Escaped Civilian Captives

Troops of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) on Tuesday received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and surrendered.
According to the Borno State Government, 94 of the escapees were Nigerians, who were handed over to the state government’s delegation at a remote location in the Republic of Chad.
A statement shared on the verified social media handles of Borno State Government revealed that of the 94 Nigerians, there were 37 adult males, 17 adult females and 40 children.
The 106 escapees included Cameroonians and Chadian.
The statement read in part, “Troops of the MNJTF received 106 civilians who escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and surrendered. 94 of the escapees were Nigerians, who were handed over to a delegation of Borno government at a remote location in the Republic of Chad.
“Of the 94 Nigerians, there were 37 adult males, 17 adult females and 40 children. The 106 escapees included Cameroonians and Chadian.”
