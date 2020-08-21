Anthony Joshua Predicts Outcome Of Dillian Whyte Vs Alexander Povetkin Fight

World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua has predicted the outcome of the fight between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua stated that the fight between both boxers will be decided by points.

He warned Whyte to beware of Povetkin by revealing that the Russian won’t be easy.

He recalled the math he had against the Russian which saw him knock him out in the 7th round.

“He is a fighter, Dillian. But Povetkin is a seriously skilled heavyweight – an Olympic gold medallist, a world champion whose only losses were against [Wladimir] Klitschko and me.

“He’s good, a good fighter who hasn’t been on the losing end much so hasn’t got used to that feeling,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

Asked for his prediction, Joshua added: “It will go to a points decision.”