Actress Yetunde Modinat Bakare Converts From Islam To Christianity

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Modinat Bakare has announced her conversion from Islam to Christianity.

The actress made the conversion known in a message to her Muslim friends in celebration of Jumm’at Mubarak.

Expressing love for her Muslim friends, Yetunde Modinat Bakare said that religion doesn’t matter as long as there’s a connection to God.

She shared: “I was born and brought up as a Muslim and my sunnah name is MODINAT but I’m now a Christian for reasons best known to me

”All the same I love my brothers/sisters in Islam at the end of the day Religion isn’t all that matters, your connection with God matters most JUMM’AT MUBARAK my people”.