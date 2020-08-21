Actress Yetunde Modinat Bakare Converts From Islam To Christianity

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Modinat Bakare has announced her conversion from Islam to Christianity.
The actress made the conversion known in a message to her Muslim friends in celebration of Jumm’at Mubarak.
Expressing love for her Muslim friends, Yetunde Modinat Bakare said that religion doesn’t matter as long as there’s a connection to God.
She shared: “I was born and brought up as a Muslim and my sunnah name is MODINAT but I’m now a Christian for reasons best known to me
”All the same I love my brothers/sisters in Islam at the end of the day Religion isn’t all that matters, your connection with God matters most JUMM’AT MUBARAK my people”.
