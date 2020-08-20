Yaya Toure Slams Guardiola For Failing To Win The Champions League

Former Manchester City player, Yaya Toure has slammed the club’s manager, Pep Guardiola, for failing to win the UEFA Champions League.
City were knocked out of the 2019/2020 Champions League after a 3-1 loss to French side Lyon.
This has been Guardiola’s fourth attempt at winning the trophy haven spent £700 million since he arrived at the Etihad in 2016.
Reacting to the club’s loss, Toure described it as strange and disappointing.
“The manager has been signed for that, just to bring this trophy and when you see Liverpool maybe and other clubs who [have won it] without doing a lot of work in the transfer market, it’s quite strange and disappointing,” Toure said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.