UK Kicks Against Death Sentence For Kano Musician Over Blasphemy

The UK has joined voices calling for a stop to the death sentence issued to Kano musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu by a Sharia Court for blasphemy.

Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death for a song in which he elevated an Imam above prophet Muhammad.

A 13-year-old boy, Umar Farouq, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison over a derogatory statement to Allah during an argument with a friend.

In reaction, the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Christopher Ogunmodede, stated that the individuals have the right to express themselves in a free society.

“The United Kingdom is firmly committed to promoting and protecting the right to freedom of religion or belief around the world, and to being a strong voice internationally in defence of this fundamental right.

“We believe that the rights of individuals to express opinions and peacefully challenge authorities are essential to a free and open society. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. It is a longstanding policy of the UK Government to oppose the death penalty, in all circumstances, as a matter of principle.”, Ogunmodede said.