UK Kicks Against Death Sentence For Kano Musician Over Blasphemy

The UK has joined voices calling for a stop to the death sentence issued to Kano musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu by a Sharia Court for blasphemy.
Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death for a song in which he elevated an Imam above prophet Muhammad.
A 13-year-old boy, Umar Farouq, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison over a derogatory statement to Allah during an argument with a friend.
In reaction, the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Christopher Ogunmodede, stated that the individuals have the right to express themselves in a free society.
“The United Kingdom is firmly committed to promoting and protecting the right to freedom of religion or belief around the world, and to being a strong voice internationally in defence of this fundamental right.
“We believe that the rights of individuals to express opinions and peacefully challenge authorities are essential to a free and open society. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. It is a longstanding policy of the UK Government to oppose the death penalty, in all circumstances, as a matter of principle.”, Ogunmodede said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.