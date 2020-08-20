Stop The Killings, Life Has Never Been This Tough – Audu Ogbeh Tells FG

Former Minister of Agriculture, Audi Ogbeh has urged the federal government to stop the killings going on across the country.

Audi Ogbeh who spoke on Wednesday in Kaduna at the first meeting of the newly elected national working committee (NWC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said that life has never been this tough.

He also said that the last time Nigeria recorded this much killing was during the civil war.

The current killing is perpetrated by Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists.

“We have over 300 tribes in the north, and we cannot afford to be an ethnic organisation,” he said.

“Our responsibility now is greater than before. We have not faced this challenge before – killings day and night. At no time has life been so tough except during the civil war. If we do not save the north now, we will lose the north.”